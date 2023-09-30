ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
'The Vaccine War' Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri Film Collects ₹85 Lakhs

The Vaccine War released on 28 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'The Vaccine War' Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri Film Collects ₹85 Lakhs
Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War has failed to meet expectations at domestic box office. The film managed to earn a little over ₹1.50 crore in two days since its release, as per Sacnilk.com. The film hit the theatres on 28 September.

As per early estimates, The Vaccine War earned ₹85 lakh nett in India on its second day. On day one of its release the film earned the same amount. This takes the film's total to ₹1.70 crore so far.

Meanwhile, Fukrey 3, which released alongside the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, has collected around Rs 8 crore, even leaving behind SRK's Jawan which collected approximately Rs 5 crore on its 22nd day. On it's second day collected Rs 7.5 crore, as per Sacnilk.com.

The Vaccine War is touted to be a 'bio-science' film while Fukrey 3 is a fun comedy.

Topics:  The Vaccine War 

