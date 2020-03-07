Baaghi 3 Emerges Highest Opener of 2020, Earns Rs 17.5 Cr on Day 1

Considering the coronavirus scare that’s keeping people away from crowded places like movie theatres, the double-digit start is exceptional for the film. Although Baaghi 3 suffered at multiplexes in big cities, it performed very well in places like CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha.

Despite the audience showering their love for the film, it hasn’t gone down well with the critics. The Quint’s Pankhuri Shukla wrote, “Baaghi 3’s storyline is largely logical but it’s the writing that seems a little overdone. In the first half, almost every third sentence has a gag that mostly does not land. In fact, the unsuccessful humour, at many points in the film, makes Baaghi 3 feel like a parody of sorts.