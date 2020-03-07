Baaghi 3 Emerges Highest Opener of 2020, Earns Rs 17.5 Cr on Day 1
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3 has recorded a fantastic start at the box office on the first day of its release. According to a report in boxofficeindia.com, the film has collected Rs 17.50 crore on Day 1, beating the likes of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Ahmed-Khan directorial has also emerged as the highest opener of 2020.
Considering the coronavirus scare that’s keeping people away from crowded places like movie theatres, the double-digit start is exceptional for the film. Although Baaghi 3 suffered at multiplexes in big cities, it performed very well in places like CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha.
Despite the audience showering their love for the film, it hasn’t gone down well with the critics. The Quint’s Pankhuri Shukla wrote, “Baaghi 3’s storyline is largely logical but it’s the writing that seems a little overdone. In the first half, almost every third sentence has a gag that mostly does not land. In fact, the unsuccessful humour, at many points in the film, makes Baaghi 3 feel like a parody of sorts.
