Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan Film Collects ₹6 Crore

'Tiger 3' hit the silver screens during Diwali.

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is slowly inching closer to the ₹250 crore club in India. The film is likely to mint just over ₹6 crore on Tuesday, as per reports. The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma.

On day 10 in theatres, Tiger 3 added Rs 6.3 crore to its domestic total, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie recently passed the Rs 400 crore mark, according to analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

After making Rs 44 crore on its first day, which happened to be both a Sunday and Diwali, the film nosedived within two days.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is also a part of YRF's Spy Universe, like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

The film also has a cameo appearance by SRK and Hrithik.

