'Teri Baaton Mein...' Box Office Day 1' Shahid-Kriti's Film Mints Rs 6.5 Crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screens on Friday, 9 February. Released in Valentine's Week, the film is expected to perform better at the box office closer to Valentine's Day.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy has opened with a decent start, raking in Rs 6.5 crore nett on its first day at the domestic box office.