Tejas Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's Film Mints ₹3.8 Crore Total

Kangana Ranaut's film was released in theatres alongside '12th Fail' on Friday.

Kangana Ranaut's aviation action film Tejas has continued to show slow growth in its opening weekend. The film recorded a slight fall on Sunday with a collection of ₹1.25 crore as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film has collected ₹3.8 crore in three days.

In continuation of the report, Tejas recorded 8.37 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, slightly higher than the Friday number. The film made an opening collection of ₹1.25 crore and did not improve much on Saturday with only about 4 per cent of growth.

In the film, Kangana is seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. She is tasked with rescuing hostages who have been captured. The film, in a sense, is underlined with the spirit of nationalism.

It also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe and Mushtaq Kak.

Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Kangana Ranaut's film has been running in theatres since 27 October.

