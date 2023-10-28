Tejas Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Starts Slow, Mints ₹ 1 Crore

The film collected ₹1.25 crore on its first day of release as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The portal also reported that the film had only 6.83 per cent occupancy on Friday.

In the film, Kangana is seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. She is tasked with rescue hostages who have been captures. The film, in a sense, is underlined with the spirit of nationalism.

It also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe and Mushtaq Kak.

Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana Ranaut-starrer film is running in theatres since 27 October.