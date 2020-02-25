Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’ Gets Partial Tax Relief in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, 25 February, announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Thappad, which deals with domestic violence. An official from the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message, reports PTI. “Single-screen cinemas and multiplexes have been asked not to collect SGST on tickets of the film,” the official said. At present, film tickets carry a total of 18 percent GST with SGST and Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) at nine percent each.