Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’ Gets Partial Tax Relief in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, 25 February, announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Thappad, which deals with domestic violence. An official from the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message, reports PTI. “Single-screen cinemas and multiplexes have been asked not to collect SGST on tickets of the film,” the official said. At present, film tickets carry a total of 18 percent GST with SGST and Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) at nine percent each.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is the story of a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her at a party. This proves to be an uphill task as family members, members of the judicial system and others try to convince her that she’s being too hasty and reactionary to “just one slap”. The film, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra, releases on 28 February.
Early reviews of Thappad have praised Taapsee’s acting and Sinha’s sensitive handling of the subject. After a special screening in Delhi on 18 February, journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted, “I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch,” she wrote.
