Supreme Court Suggests Makers to Change The Title of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on 25 February.
On Wednesday, 23 February, the Supreme Court suggested that the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi change the name of the movie, as per a report by Live Law. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is all set to release on 25 February and the Court was hearing a petition filed by a man who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai.
The Live Law reports also states that the bench was hearing a special leave petition that was filed challenging the Bombay High Court's order refusing to stay the release of Gangubai. The matter has been listed for further hearing on Thursday, 24 February.
The Complaint
The petitioner, Babuji Shah, had sought an order restraining the makers from printing, promoting, selling, assigning, etc. the novel namely The Mafia Queens of Mumbai or the film Gangubai Kathiawadi during the pendency of the case. Shah claimed that the contents of the book (written by Hussain Zaidi), on which the Alia Bhatt-starrer is based, is defamatory and constitutes an infringement to his privacy. He also alleged that his "mother" has been portrayed as a prostitute and mafia queen in the film and book.
What The Bombay HC Order Stated
The Bombay High Court, in its impugned order, had observed that according to the principle of tort, an action for defamation dies with the person. The Court also held that Shah was unable to prima facie demonstrate that he was the son of deceased Gangubai.
In a related development, the Bombay High Court, on Tuesday, turned down pleas to stay the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(With inputs from Live Law)
