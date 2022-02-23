Supreme Court Suggests Makers to Change The Title of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

On Wednesday, 23 February, the Supreme Court suggested that the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi change the name of the movie, as per a report by Live Law. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is all set to release on 25 February and the Court was hearing a petition filed by a man who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai.

The Live Law reports also states that the bench was hearing a special leave petition that was filed challenging the Bombay High Court's order refusing to stay the release of Gangubai. The matter has been listed for further hearing on Thursday, 24 February.