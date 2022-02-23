Bombay HC Dismisses Petitions Filed Against Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on 25 February.
The Bombay High Court has dismissed two petitions against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and disposes of another petition against the movie, as per a report by ANI.
Residents of South Mumbai's Kamathipura had approached the High Court on 22 February seeking removal of references to the area in the Alia Bhatt-starrer. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 25 February.
The Indian Express reported that the plea was filed by a woman on behalf of 55 other Kamathipura residents. The complaint alleges that because of the film, women staying in the locality “will be termed prostitutes” and “families will have to live with lowered dignity”.
Congress MLA Amin Patel had also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release of the movie, if the filmmakers refuse to add a disclaimer stating that “this work does not intend to show that the Kathiawadi community or any woman from that community to be related as Gangubai Kathiawadi and nor in any event the work Indicates the entire area of Kamathipura is a red-light area.”
Not just these two petitions, a social activist has also filed a plea seeking a stay on Gangubai's release, claiming that a scene in the trailer is discriminatory to the Northeast people.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.