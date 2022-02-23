Bombay HC Dismisses Petitions Filed Against Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The Indian Express reported that the plea was filed by a woman on behalf of 55 other Kamathipura residents. The complaint alleges that because of the film, women staying in the locality “will be termed prostitutes” and “families will have to live with lowered dignity”.

Congress MLA Amin Patel had also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release of the movie, if the filmmakers refuse to add a disclaimer stating that “this work does not intend to show that the Kathiawadi community or any woman from that community to be related as Gangubai Kathiawadi and nor in any event the work Indicates the entire area of Kamathipura is a red-light area.”

Not just these two petitions, a social activist has also filed a plea seeking a stay on Gangubai's release, claiming that a scene in the trailer is discriminatory to the Northeast people.