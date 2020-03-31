Sunny Leone & Daniel Dance to Keep the Spirits of Their Kids Up
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber came up with a cute and innovative idea to keep the spirits of their kids up during the lockdown period.
The two dressed their three kids - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher - put them in their strollers and brought them to an open are in their building premises to entertain them with a dance to Justin Timberlake’s Just Dance.
Sunny shared the adorable video where we can see the two dance as the kids clap and cheer for them. She wrote that they were trying their best to keep the children entertained.
In an exclusive interview to The Quint recently, Sunny had opened up about how her kids are finding it difficult to cope with being locked at home, when we asked her about the one thing she missed doing right now.
“It’s not me, but our children. Both Daniel and I have done an amazing job keeping our children busy and active, and classes and swimming and art and Zumba classes. So many different things they do... reading, writing, story telling classes, there is school. I think I miss that for them. Because no child should have to live through this, which is what’s happening. Sucks more for them. I am an adult and can figure out what to do but for them it’s so hard,” she had said.
