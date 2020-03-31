Sunny Leone & Daniel Dance to Keep the Spirits of Their Kids Up

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber came up with a cute and innovative idea to keep the spirits of their kids up during the lockdown period.

The two dressed their three kids - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher - put them in their strollers and brought them to an open are in their building premises to entertain them with a dance to Justin Timberlake’s Just Dance.

Sunny shared the adorable video where we can see the two dance as the kids clap and cheer for them. She wrote that they were trying their best to keep the children entertained.