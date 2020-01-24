‘Street Dancer’ Critics’ Review: All Dance and No Substance
Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D released on 24 January. The film features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as rival dancers, as well as Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva.
Here’s what critics have to say about the film:
Loading...
“Varun Dhawan is bulkier and slower on his feet than in the previous movie, and he compensates by converting every other scene into a National Film Award tryout. Shraddha Kapoor, stepping into a role originally meant for Katrina Kaif, is supple and energetic as Inayat, whose heart bleeds for the hungry souls who have somehow landed up in London and can barely make ends meet.”Nandini Ramnath, Scroll
“On that score alone, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, the third in the ‘ABCD’ line, flubs it. Except for maybe two-and-a-half dance numbers which are passable, you are just sitting there, wondering just why is it so difficult to choreograph original, rousing sequences: the others are as much as a drag as the film.”Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express
“‘Street Dancer 3D’ couldn’t be more predictable with its plot and messaging (this would be a good time to remind everyone that the director Remo D’Souza’s last film was ‘Race 3’); but in these politically turbulent times, it’s heartening to see a film that puts peace and harmony above xenophobia. But sadly, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ has nothing new to offer – even the choreography and the dance sequences seem familiar if you’ve seen Indian reality shows. It’s a breezy film that goes by rather quickly, but don’t expect any nuance or depth in ‘Street Dancer 3D’.”Swetha Ramakrishnan, FirstPost
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )