Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Mints Over ₹180 Cr Worldwide

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, was released in theatres on Thursday to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. According to a new report by Sacnilk.com, the film has grossed ₹188 crore worldwide in just three days.
According to the portal, Stree 2 collected ₹163 crore in India and ₹25 crore overseas within its first three days, bringing its global total to ₹188 crore. The film is expected to surpass the ₹200 crore mark worldwide by Sunday. The horror-comedy faced competition at the box office from two other major Bollywood releases: Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and the John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani.
Stree 2 follows a group of friends, led by Rajkummar Rao's character Vicky, a tailor who falls in love with a mysterious woman played by Shraddha Kapoor. Their town, Chanderi, is haunted by the villain Sarkata. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.
