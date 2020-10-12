SRK, Aamir, Karan Among Studios to File Suit Against Arnab, Navika
34 Bollywood producers have filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against news channels.
On 12 October, a civil suit was filed before the Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 Bollywood producers against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari (of Republic TV), Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar (of Times Now) and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.
Among the studios that have filed the petition are Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Salman Khan Films, Aamir Khan Productions, Ajay Devgn Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.
The petition urged that defamatory comments not be telecast against Bollywood celebrities and a restrain be imposed on conducting media trials on them or interfering with the right to privacy of actors and others associated with the film industry.
The petition also stated that the "defendants abide by the provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, and to withdraw, recall and take down all the defamatory content published by them against Bollywood".
This legal action comes in the wake of these news channels using derogatory words for Bollywood such as "dirt, filth, scum, druggies", and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “this is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”, as per a report by Bar and Bench.
Here's a complete list of the plaintiffs that have filed the suit.
The Producers Guild of India
The Cine & TV Artiste Association
The Film and TV Producers Council
Screenwriters Association
Aamir Khan Productions
Ad-Labs Films
Ajay Devgn Fflims
Andolan Films
Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
Arbaaz Khan Productions
Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions
BSK Network and Entertainment
Cape of Good Films
Clean Slate Filmz
Dharma Productions
Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
Excel Entertainment
Filmkraft Productions
Hope Production
Kabir Khan Films
Luv Films
Macguffin Pictures
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
One India Stories
R.S. Entertainment
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
Red Chillies Entertainment
Reliance Big Entertainment
Reel Life Productions
Rohit Shetty Pictures
Roy Kapur Productions
Salman Khan Ventures
Sohail Khan Productions
Sikhya Entertianment
Tiger Baby Digital
Vinod Chopra Films
Vishal Bhardwaj Film
YashRaj Films
President of Screenwriters Association Robin Bhatt said in a statement, "The step was initiated by some people from the industry and was conveyed to all of us. We have come together because some news channels were putting Bollywood in a spot where they were calling them drug addicts, bad people. Their yardstick is not correct. Everyone was hurt. So we all decided that we cannot take it anymore and we moved court".
