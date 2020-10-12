SRK, Aamir, Karan Among Studios to File Suit Against Arnab, Navika

The petition also stated that the "defendants abide by the provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, and to withdraw, recall and take down all the defamatory content published by them against Bollywood".

This legal action comes in the wake of these news channels using derogatory words for Bollywood such as "dirt, filth, scum, druggies", and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “this is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Here's a complete list of the plaintiffs that have filed the suit.