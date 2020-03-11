‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83’ Release Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears?
With 61 cases of the novel coronavirus being reported in India so far, film trade analysts have speculated that business in Bollywood is likely to take a hit in the coming days. While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 will be released as scheduled, reports suggest that they could be postponed if the situation escalates.
SpotboyE quoted Shibashish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, which is producing the films, as saying, “No decision has been taken yet. We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is, i.e. the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery.”
Sarkar maintained that the film industry has taken cognisance of the Covid-19 outbreak and “are not in denial mode”. “With a number of cases being reported every day, it’s quite unstable. We are monitoring the situation closely,” he said.
After eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, 10 March, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan imposed restrictions on large gatherings of people across the state. The government has suggested shutting down cinema halls and barring film screenings, concerts and plays in Kerala till 31 March. Actor Mohanlal’s film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which was slated for a 26 March release, is likely to be postponed in light of these developments. Tovino Thomas has also issued a statement saying the release of his film Kilometers and Kilometers, which was scheduled for 12 March, has been stayed amidst the coronavirus threat. Similar restrictions have been imposed in Jammu.
Bollywood’s International Indian Film Academy Awards (IFFA Awards), which were to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March, have also been postponed over concerns around the spread of the coronavirus.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )