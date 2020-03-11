‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83’ Release Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears?

Sarkar maintained that the film industry has taken cognisance of the Covid-19 outbreak and “are not in denial mode”. “With a number of cases being reported every day, it’s quite unstable. We are monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

After eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, 10 March, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan imposed restrictions on large gatherings of people across the state. The government has suggested shutting down cinema halls and barring film screenings, concerts and plays in Kerala till 31 March. Actor Mohanlal’s film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which was slated for a 26 March release, is likely to be postponed in light of these developments. Tovino Thomas has also issued a statement saying the release of his film Kilometers and Kilometers, which was scheduled for 12 March, has been stayed amidst the coronavirus threat. Similar restrictions have been imposed in Jammu.

Bollywood’s International Indian Film Academy Awards (IFFA Awards), which were to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March, have also been postponed over concerns around the spread of the coronavirus.