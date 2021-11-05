'Sooryavanshi' Day 1 Sees Houseful Shows; Audience Gives Thumbs up to Film

The much-awaited Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi, hit theatres on Friday, 5 November. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in key roles.

The first day saw people thronging into multiplexes as well as single screens, eager to watch the first Bollywood big budget movie that has released in cinema halls since the COVID pandemic struck.

The Quint paid a visit to Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy and one of the PVRs to assess the audience's reaction to the film. As expected, Rohit Shetty has once again struck gold, as the audience seems to be very pleased with Sooryavanshi.