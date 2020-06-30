‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘83’ to Release in Theatres on Diwali & Christmas

With theatres shut because of the coronavirus lockdown, many films are opting for digital releases. On Monday, 29 June, Disney+Hotstar announced their plan from July-October, which includes films such as Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb and The Big Bull.

However, multiplex owners have confirmed that Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 will release on the big screen. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar said, “Both Sooryavanshi and 83 are set for theatrical releases on Diwali and Christmas respectively. We are keeping our fingers crossed that by Diwali the situation will go back to normal. Whenever exhibitors are open and when the audience feels safe, we will bring both the films to the theatres”.