Pithani Told ED Sushant Asked to Delete Hard Drive Data: Report

The report also stated Siddharth Pithani as saying that Sushant's health deteriorated after 8 June. "By the end of April, Sushant's health had started deteriorating and by the first week of June it became worse. When Rhea left on 8 June, she asked me to take care of Sushant. His sister Meetu came home after that and began staying with him. Despite her insistence, Sushant wouldn't talk to us much. He would often recall past memories and cry on several occasions", Siddharth added.

In his statement, Siddharth also reportedly said that he had advised Sushant not to stop medication all of a sudden. "In the last week of January this year, Sushant told me he would stay at his sister's place in Chandigarh for a month. Sushant, his sister Meetu, bodyguard and I drove there and we stayed in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon on our way. In Gurgaon Sushant suffered from breathing trouble and I gave him medicines prescribed by his psychiatrist Dr Kersi Chavda. Sushant felt better, but he didn't stay in Chandigarh for a month. Upon returning to Mumbai also, I would regularly give Sushant the prescribed medicines. He had started working regularly and was staying with Rhea. Rumy Jaffery and Anand Gandhi also offered Sushant films. Sushant told me he was much better and suddenly stopped taking medicines, which I had objected to".