Pithani Told ED Sushant Asked to Delete Hard Drive Data: Report
The CBI is currently investigating the case.
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has reportedly told the Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate that the late actor had asked him to delete all data on his hard drive following Disha Salian's death, as per a report by India Today. Pithani has also reportedly given a similar statement to the CBI, which is currently investigating Sushant's death.
According to the statement accessed by the publication, Siddharth said that Sushant became very upset following Disha Salian's death. "Since Sushant's manager at the time, Shruti Modi, had suffered a leg injury Disha was looking after his work for a few days. News articles claiming that Sushant's manager died by suicide made him very restless", Siddharth said.
"Sushant had asked me to constantly update him on Disha's death. On 10 June, he told me to delete all old video recordings and everything on the hard drive. Disha's death was clearly making Sushant very anxious. Thus, as suggested by Sushant, I deleted all the data about his videos, his songs etc from his hard disk".Siddharth Pithani
The report also stated Siddharth Pithani as saying that Sushant's health deteriorated after 8 June. "By the end of April, Sushant's health had started deteriorating and by the first week of June it became worse. When Rhea left on 8 June, she asked me to take care of Sushant. His sister Meetu came home after that and began staying with him. Despite her insistence, Sushant wouldn't talk to us much. He would often recall past memories and cry on several occasions", Siddharth added.
In his statement, Siddharth also reportedly said that he had advised Sushant not to stop medication all of a sudden. "In the last week of January this year, Sushant told me he would stay at his sister's place in Chandigarh for a month. Sushant, his sister Meetu, bodyguard and I drove there and we stayed in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon on our way. In Gurgaon Sushant suffered from breathing trouble and I gave him medicines prescribed by his psychiatrist Dr Kersi Chavda. Sushant felt better, but he didn't stay in Chandigarh for a month. Upon returning to Mumbai also, I would regularly give Sushant the prescribed medicines. He had started working regularly and was staying with Rhea. Rumy Jaffery and Anand Gandhi also offered Sushant films. Sushant told me he was much better and suddenly stopped taking medicines, which I had objected to".
Siddharth Pithani has been questioned by the CBI multiple time. Rhea Chakraborty has also been questioned three times by the agency. The two charges on Rhea by Sushant's family are abetment to suicide and embezzlement of funds.
(With inputs from India Today)
