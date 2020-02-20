Ayushmann vs Vicky: Will ‘SMZS’ Overtake ‘Bhoot’ at the BO?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship clash at the box office this weekend. While Ayushmann has a string of hits behind him, it’s the first time Vicky is venturing into the horror genre.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tackles the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay. It stars Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta. It’s box office contender Bhoot, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, stars Vicky Kaushal as a surveying officer, who has to investigate a haunted ship, and in the process gets trapped inside it.

Current estimates state that the opening weekend for both the films could be a close brush. Movie business analyst Atul Mohan suggests that Bhoot is expected to make Rs 4-5 crore on its opening day, while the Ayushmann-starrer could make Rs 5-6 crore.