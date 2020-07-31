Apart from Punjab, Few People Know of Udham Singh: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar is in the post-production stage of his film on Udham Singh and he spoke to The Quint on Singh's death anniversary.

The director made it clear that Sardar Udham Singh will be released in theatres. “Since it is scheduled for January 2021, we are not thinking about it right now. I’d like a film like this to be a big screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes,” he said.

He also spoke about why he wanted to make his first ever biopic on Udham Singh.