Shiv Shastri Balboa Trailer: Anupam Kher & Neena Gupta Take Us on an Adventure
Shiv Shastri Balboa will hit the theatres on 10 February.
The trailer for Anupum Kher and Neena Gupta’s film Shiv Shastri Balboa dropped on 31 January. The family entertainer is produced by Kishore Varieth and also stars Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri.
The trailer opens with Anupam's character travelling to America to live with his son's family. As he settles down in the city he realises that his grandchildren aren't aware of Rocky - the film. This comes as a shock to him as he is a huge fan. However, he has trained many boxers who have gone on to win gold medals.
In the middle of this, he comes across Neena Gupta's character who wants to return to her country and asks him for help. The two come together to fulfil each other's dreams and attempt to bypass all the hurdles that come their way.
The film will release on 10 February.
