ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Shastri Balboa Trailer: Anupam Kher & Neena Gupta Take Us on an Adventure

Shiv Shastri Balboa will hit the theatres on 10 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The trailer for Anupum Kher and Neena Gupta’s film Shiv Shastri Balboa dropped on 31 January. The family entertainer is produced by Kishore Varieth and also stars Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer opens with Anupam's character travelling to America to live with his son's family. As he settles down in the city he realises that his grandchildren aren't aware of Rocky - the film. This comes as a shock to him as he is a huge fan. However, he has trained many boxers who have gone on to win gold medals.

In the middle of this, he comes across Neena Gupta's character who wants to return to her country and asks him for help. The two come together to fulfil each other's dreams and attempt to bypass all the hurdles that come their way.

The film will release on 10 February.

Also Read

Anupam Kher Starts Shooting For Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Vaccine War'

Anupam Kher Starts Shooting For Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Vaccine War'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×