'Shehzada' Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Starrer Has a Shaky Start, Collects Rs 12Cr
Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan.
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada isn't off to a great start. After collecting Rs 6 crore on Friday, 17 February, the movie raked in Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday as well. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun in the lead.
Kartik's previous theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was a blockbuster, earning over Rs 180 crore at the box office. For Shehzada, the producers had implemented a buy one, get one free ticket scheme, which hasn't been received too well also. The film faces stiff competition from Pathaan, which made Rs 500 crore in India in less than a month. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
