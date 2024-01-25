Shaitaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan Have a Face off In New Horror Film

Ajay was last seen in Bholaa in 2023, a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. He will star in Maidaan, Singham Again, and Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha soon.

On the other hand, Madhavan was seen in the mini-series The Railway Men and will soon be seen in Test, Amriki Pandir, The Untold Story of C Sankraran Nair, and an untitled Tamil film.

Meanwhile, Jyotika starred in the Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core, and she will soon be seen in Sri and Dabba Cartel.