Shaitaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan Have a Face off In New Horror Film

'Shaitaan' starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan is slated to release on 8 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Vikas Bahl's film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, is titled Shaitaan. The teaser, released on Thursday, showcases the chilling nature of the film. The first look, revealed on Wednesday, confirmed Madhavan's role as the titular Shaitaan (evil).

The teaser commences with Madhavan providing a voice-over, detailing his ability to entice unsuspecting individuals. He says, "They claim the world is deaf. Nevertheless, they heed every utterance of mine. I embody darkness and temptation, reigning over the nine circles of hell, from sinister prayers to forbidden spells."

Ajay was last seen in Bholaa in 2023, a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. He will star in Maidaan, Singham Again, and Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha soon.

On the other hand, Madhavan was seen in the mini-series The Railway Men and will soon be seen in Test, Amriki Pandir, The Untold Story of C Sankraran Nair, and an untitled Tamil film.

Meanwhile, Jyotika starred in the Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core, and she will soon be seen in Sri and Dabba Cartel.

Also Read

'It'll Be Bigger and Better': Rohit Shetty Confirms 'Golmaal 5' With Ajay Devgn

