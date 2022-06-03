'Ishq Vishk' Gets a Sequel, Stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan & More
The new film is titled, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound.'
Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk is all set to get a sequel. The new film is titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. Staying true to the times, the film looks at Gen Z’s perception of love. The film stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal.
Rohit Saraf played the younger brother of Alia Bhatt’s character in Dear Zindagi. Jibraan Khan played Shah Rukh Khan’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Rajesh Roshan’s daughter, Pashmina Roshan and actor Naila Grewal.
Rohit Saraf took to Instagram to share the good news and captioned the post saying, “ Hello! I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody feels this- but It’s almost bittersweet when you actualise a dream you’ve seen for years.”
“Today, for me it is. A huge part of who I am, and have been for as long as I can remember being, was this dream. Not sure how I’ll feel tomorrow morning when I wake up because the thought wouldn’t be “I can’t wait for the day” because it’s now my reality. I’m living it,” he added.
He also went on to thank everyone who was a part of his journey.
The movie is helmed by director Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. And It is produced by Ramesh Taurani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.