Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Trailer To Be Out On This Date

Dunki is all set to release the film during Christmas.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Trailer To Be Out On This Date
Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani announced their first collaboration Dunki last year. The makers are set to release the trailer of their highly anticipated social comedy-drama on 5 December 2023.

‘Dunki Drop 4’, will be out tomorrow. This will be the fourth 'drop' of Dunki, after its teaser, song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ and the lyrical video ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se‘.

According to sources, Dunki Drop 4 will give give us a look into the plot of the film. The source told The Indian Express, “The audiences are going to be in for a treat as they are to end the year with one of the most endearing films, perfect for families to come together and enjoy,” the source added.

Dunki features a cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. It is written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi.  Joining the duo is writer Kanika Dhillon.

The film is slated to release on December 21.

