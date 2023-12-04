Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Trailer To Be Out On This Date

Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani announced their first collaboration Dunki last year. The makers are set to release the trailer of their highly anticipated social comedy-drama on 5 December 2023.

‘Dunki Drop 4’, will be out tomorrow. This will be the fourth 'drop' of Dunki, after its teaser, song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ and the lyrical video ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se‘.