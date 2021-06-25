Needed to Be Loved: SRK Completes 29 Years in B'Wood, Thanks Fans

Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 years in the film industry and took to social media to thank his fans for their love and support. His debut film Deewana released in 1992. Before making his film debut, he starred in television shows Circus and Fauji.

He tweeted, “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…."