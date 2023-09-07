Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which hit theatres on 7 September, has already started creating a frenzy among his fans. The Atlee directorial, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles, has been receiving a lot of positive reviews. However, the film has reportedly fallen prey to piracy as it was leaked online within hours of its release.
As per a report by ETimes, piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz leaked the HD version of the film within six hours of its first show in the cinema halls. The report also states that the box office collection is unlikely to take a hit despite the leak.
Jawan already sold over 7.5 lakh tickets on day one, even before its release. Trade experts had told The Quint that the film is expected to collect around Rs 60-70 crore on Day 1.
