Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Dunki' Is Available to Watch On This OTT Platform

Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, the comedy-drama Dunki, is now on Netflix, two months after its theatre release. Netflix shared the news on social media, inviting viewers to catch the film globally.
The official X page wrote, "Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!"
On the official Netflix account yesterday, a video featuring SRK was shared in which he announced an upcoming special event. In the video, he expressed, "Today, on February 14, I, your eternal Valentine, am delighted to share that something very special is in store on Netflix. Stay tuned, and I look forward to seeing you soon."
Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film clashed with the theatrical release of Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar has collected over Rs 650 crore globally.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)