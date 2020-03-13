After Kaamyaab, What’s Next for SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment?

Red Chillies Entertainment’s latest release, Kaamyaab, is unlike any other film it has backed before. The company founded by Shah Rukh Khan in 2003 has largely produced massive SRK entertainers like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Zero, which is why Kaamyaab, a small film featuring Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal, stands out in that list. However, that’s the way things are going to roll from now, says Gaurav Verma, Chief Operating Officer at RCE.

Gaurav, who has been part of the RCE family since 2014, says the company spent a few years in consolidating itself and is now all set to deep dive into creating diverse content. “Ittefaq released in 2017, so from 2016 we have been at it, the idea is to back good cinema, different stories, irrespective of size, scale and genre. We wanted to associate with Kaamyaab and it’s a beautiful film, which we wanted bring out to as large an audience as possible,” Gaurav tells me.

He also adds that they are focusing on telling stories and taking them to consumers in every possible form be it theatrical or digital. “So you will see a Bard of Blood, you will see Betaal, which is coming up now shortly, then you have Class of ‘83, again a digital film. We also have Bob Biswas, which is coming up and a couple of more announcements are due,” he declares giving us a peek at the company’s slate.