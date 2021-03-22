Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya to Debut With KJo's Dharma
Karan took to social media to share the news.
Karan Johar has taken to social media to confirm that Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions. Shanaya will be joining the squad of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), Karan and Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company.
Karan posted a video of Shanaya posing in different outfits.
"Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!", the filmmaker wrote.
Shanaya also shared the same video and wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!"
Wishing luck for her new journey Anil Kapoor tweeted, "The beginning!! All my best always !!!"
Before her acting debut, Shanaya worked as the assistant director on her cousin, actor Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sanjay Kapoor had previously said that Shanaya was waiting for the right project to make her debut.
