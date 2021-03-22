Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya to Debut With KJo's Dharma

"Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!", the filmmaker wrote.

Shanaya also shared the same video and wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!"

Wishing luck for her new journey Anil Kapoor tweeted, "The beginning!! All my best always !!!"