Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Is Sam Manekshaw in Intriguing Biopic

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Actor Vicky Kaushal is back in this rousing biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw titled Sam Bahadur. The teaser of the film released on Friday, 13 October. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film is Vicky and Meghna's second venture together after Raazi.

Vicky looks outstanding as he plays the role of Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw. He is seen talking about the importance of being a soldier and what kind of principles they must advocate in the teaser.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as his wife Siloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Indira Gandhi. While Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also star in the film as Jawaharlal Nehru and Yahya Khan.

Sam Bahadur releases in theatres on 1 December.

Topics:  Vicky Kaushal 

