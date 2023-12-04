Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal Film Mints ₹10.30 Crore

As per a Sacnilk report, the film has collected ₹10.30 Crore on day 3. In total, the film has earned ₹25.55 crore so far.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Sunday, "Sam Bahadur jumps on Day 2 [Saturday], with key metros recording excellent footfalls… A bigger number on Day 3 [Sunday] is clearly on the cards… Friday ₹ 6.25 crore, Saturday ₹ 9 crore. Total: ₹ 15.25 crore. #India biz. The real test begins tomorrow: the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… It needs to stay super-steady at its best-performing centres to leave a mark."