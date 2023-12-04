Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal Film Mints ₹10.30 Crore

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is facing tough competition at the box office from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. However, the film is slowing gaining momentum. On Friday and Saturday, Sam Bahadur minted ₹6.25 crore and ₹9 crore, respectively. As opposed to, the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, which has entered the ₹200-crore club in three days.
As per a Sacnilk report, the film has collected ₹10.30 Crore on day 3. In total, the film has earned ₹25.55 crore so far.
Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Sunday, "Sam Bahadur jumps on Day 2 [Saturday], with key metros recording excellent footfalls… A bigger number on Day 3 [Sunday] is clearly on the cards… Friday ₹ 6.25 crore, Saturday ₹ 9 crore. Total: ₹ 15.25 crore. #India biz. The real test begins tomorrow: the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… It needs to stay super-steady at its best-performing centres to leave a mark."
Sam Bahadur features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in important roles.
