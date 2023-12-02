Join Us On:
'Sam Bahadur' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's Film Earns Rs 5.50 Cr

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' clashed with the theatrical release of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film of the year, Sam Bahadur, hit the big screens on Friday, 1 December. The Meghna Gulzar directorial opened to a steady collection of Rs 5.50 crore in India, according to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk.

Sam Bahadur clashed with the theatrical release of Ranbir Kapoor's massy entertainer Animal. However, Animal opened to ten times the opening day numbers of Vicky's film, collecting a whopping Rs 61 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 29.18 percent on its first day of release.

Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. In addition to Vicky, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

The film also marks the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna after Raazi.

Topics:  Meghna Gulzar   Vicky Kaushal   Sam Bahadur 

