ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IFFM Awards 2023 Winners List: 'Sita Ramam' & SRK's 'Pathaan' Bag Top Honours

IFFM Awards 2023 Winners List: 'Sita Ramam' & SRK's 'Pathaan' Bag Top Honours

Here's the full list of winners at the The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Bollywood
1 min read
IFFM Awards 2023 Winners List: 'Sita Ramam' & SRK's 'Pathaan' Bag Top Honours
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards were held in Melbourne, Australia, on 11 August, honouring the best of film and OTT content from India globally. The Telugu film Sita Ramam, starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, took home the award for Best Film, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan bagged the People's Choice Award.

Actors Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vijay Varma also won big at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Here is the complete list of winners:

ADVERTISEMENT

Jury Awards

Best Documentary: To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film: Agra

Best Performance in Film (Male): Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a Film (Female): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Director: Prithvi Konanur for Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film: Sita Ramam

Best Performance (Male) in a Series: Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (Female) in a Series: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series: Jubilee

Best Short Film - People's Choice Award: Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film - Australia: Home by Mark Russel Bernard

Honourary Awards

Equality in Cinema Award: Darlings

People’s Choice Award: Pathaan

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema: Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award: Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award: Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award: Onir for Pine Cone

Filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured for completing 25 years in the Indian film industry as a Filmmaker. He received a huge round of applause for his immense contributions in the field of entertainment.

Also Read

Pics: Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Kashyap Join IFFM Inauguration Panel

Pics: Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Kashyap Join IFFM Inauguration Panel

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Karan Johar   Rani Mukerji   Kartik Aaryan 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×