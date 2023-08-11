The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards were held in Melbourne, Australia, on 11 August, honouring the best of film and OTT content from India globally. The Telugu film Sita Ramam, starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, took home the award for Best Film, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan bagged the People's Choice Award.

Actors Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vijay Varma also won big at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Here is the complete list of winners: