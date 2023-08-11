The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards were held in Melbourne, Australia, on 11 August, honouring the best of film and OTT content from India globally. The Telugu film Sita Ramam, starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, took home the award for Best Film, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan bagged the People's Choice Award.
Actors Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vijay Varma also won big at the prestigious awards ceremony.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Jury Awards
Best Documentary: To Kill A Tiger
Best Indie Film: Agra
Best Performance in Film (Male): Mohit Agarwal for Agra
Best Performance in a Film (Female): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Best Director: Prithvi Konanur for Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)
Best Film: Sita Ramam
Best Performance (Male) in a Series: Vijay Varma for Dahaad
Best Performance (Female) in a Series: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire
Best Series: Jubilee
Best Short Film - People's Choice Award: Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik
Best Short Film - Australia: Home by Mark Russel Bernard
Honourary Awards
Equality in Cinema Award: Darlings
People’s Choice Award: Pathaan
Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema: Kartik Aaryan
Diversity in Cinema Award: Mrunal Thakur
Disruptor Award: Bhumi Pednekar
Rainbow Stories Award: Onir for Pine Cone
Filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured for completing 25 years in the Indian film industry as a Filmmaker. He received a huge round of applause for his immense contributions in the field of entertainment.
