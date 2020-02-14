Fan Cycles 600 Kms to Guwahati to Meet Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan is currently hosting Big Boss. He saw his last release, Dabbangg 3, in December 2019. It marks as the third installment in the Dabbang Franchise. Mohenjo Daro actress will also star opposite him in his next, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will see its release on Eid 2021. It has been directed by Farhad Samji.