Fan Cycles 600 Kms to Guwahati to Meet Salman Khan
Bhupen Likson, a 52-year-old from Assam’s Jagun, is among the obsessed fans who go to great lengths to connect with the actors they love.
He commenced his journey from Jagun in the Tinsukia district of Assam on 8 February and reached his destination in Guwahati on 13 February. Liskon also cycled 48 kms in an hour without touching the handles for a part of the journey. This feat earned him a place in the India Book of Records.
The much-awaited award ceremony is scheduled to take place on the 15th in Guwahati. Salman will be among the many actors to attend the event.
Actor Salman Khan is currently hosting Big Boss. He saw his last release, Dabbangg 3, in December 2019. It marks as the third installment in the Dabbang Franchise. Mohenjo Daro actress will also star opposite him in his next, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will see its release on Eid 2021. It has been directed by Farhad Samji.
His has recently starred in Pepsi Co.’s single anthem, Swag Se Solo as himself. It has garnered 27,81,155 views within the first four days of its release. It has been directed by Remo D’Souza. The music is a product of Tanisk Bagchi’s creativity.
