'RRR' Star Jr NTR to Face Off Against Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2': Report

RRR actor Jr NTR is expected to join the sequel of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's blockbuster actioner War, as per reports. War 2 is all set to go on floors by the end of 2023 and will be reportedly directed by Ayan Mukerji.
According to The Indian Express report, a trade source revealed, "The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr."
Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Jr NTR's addition to the film. He shared, "IT’S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK - JR NTR IN ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse."
War 2 is also part of the YRF spy universe, which kicked off with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan. The upcoming films of the YRF spy universe include Salman Khan's Tiger 3, where SRK will make a special appearance with Salman.
War was released in theatres in 2019. It was directed by Siddharth Anand, who has also helmed Pathaan for Yash Raj Films.
