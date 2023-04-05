ADVERTISEMENT

'RRR' Star Jr NTR to Face Off Against Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2': Report

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan's 'War' sequel will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. 

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'RRR' Star Jr NTR to Face Off Against Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2': Report
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

RRR actor Jr NTR is expected to join the sequel of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's blockbuster actioner War, as per reports. War 2 is all set to go on floors by the end of 2023 and will be reportedly directed by Ayan Mukerji.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Indian Express report, a trade source revealed, "The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr."

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Jr NTR's addition to the film. He shared, "IT’S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK - JR NTR IN ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse."

War 2 is also part of the YRF spy universe, which kicked off with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan. The upcoming films of the YRF spy universe include Salman Khan's Tiger 3, where SRK will make a special appearance with Salman.

ADVERTISEMENT

War was released in theatres in 2019. It was directed by Siddharth Anand, who has also helmed Pathaan for Yash Raj Films.

Also Read

Ayan Mukerji Shares Big Updates on Brahmastra Part 2 & 3; Confirms Release Dates

Ayan Mukerji Shares Big Updates on Brahmastra Part 2 & 3; Confirms Release Dates

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Hrithik Roshan   Ayan Mukerji   Jr NTR 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×