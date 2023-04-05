'RRR' Star Jr NTR to Face Off Against Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2': Report

According to The Indian Express report, a trade source revealed, "The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr."

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Jr NTR's addition to the film. He shared, "IT’S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK - JR NTR IN ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse."