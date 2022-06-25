Rocketry Trailer: R Madhavan Impresses As Nambi Narayanan in Explosive Biopic
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is slated to release on 1 July.
The much-awaited second trailer for R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has dropped on Friday. The story is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation. It will follow his time as a student at Princeton, his career and subsequent espionage accusations.
The trailer shows his journey towards establishing India in the commercial satellite market. It touches upon Nambi's successes and failures, and the people that contributed to it. He is also touted to be an "arrogant genius" in the trailer.
The film is Madhavan’s directorial debut and as mentioned it follows the life of Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The charges against him were dismissed in 1996 and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty two years later. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slated for release on 1 July in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The trailer for the film was screened at the NASDAQ Billboard in Times Square, New York. The film was also screened at the Cannes Film Market.
Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are both going to make guest appearances in the film.
The second trailer for the film has already received over 2 million views on the internet. The first trailer of the film was released last year.
