Ranveer Singh Teams Up With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan For Aditya Dhar Film

Ranveer Singh has teamed up with R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal for a film that will be helmed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios. Ranveer took to social media to share the news with his fans.

"This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal," the actor wrote, alongside a collage of the actors.