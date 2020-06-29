Ranveer Singh’s 2018 blockbuster hit Simmba will be re-releasing in Australia and Fiji, as the countries plan to embrace the new normal by resuming activities and opening theatres.Ranveer took to Instagram and shared two posters of the film. One of them read, “Blockbuster returns in cinemas near you”, while the other said, “Australia bringing cheers back in cinemas on July 2”.Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up for justice after a brutal rape and murder. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film opened on December 28 in 2018.Rishi Kapoor’s Sad Demise Leaves Ranveer Singh HeartbrokenBefore Simmba, the makers of Golmaal Again had announced the film was gearing up for a re-release in New Zealand. “New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - 'THE SHOW MUST GO ON...'," Rohit Shetty had written on Instagram.The filmmaker also shared a poster for the re-release, which states "Let's do it again" -- signally reopening of cinema theatres, which were shut due to the pandemic.The Only Option Left: Mukesh Bhatt Confirms Sadak 2’s OTT Release We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.