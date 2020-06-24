After cinema theatres and malls being shut for a few months, New Zealand is finally lifting the lockdown. As part of its phased relaxations, the now coronavirus free country is opening its theatres on 25 June and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again will be the first Hindi film to get a re-release.Rohit Shetty shared the news on Instagram with the version of the poster that will release in New Zealand. In Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever reprised their roles, while Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh were the latest entrants.Rohit Shetty, in his post, wrote, “New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the first Hindi film to get a re-launch post COVID. New Zealand is now COVID free and is opening its theatres on June 25 with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - ‘’THE SHOW MUST GO ON...’’Earlier, Good Newwz and Dream Girl were re-released in UAE theatres on 11 June. Vibha Chopra of Zee Entertainment said that they deliberately chose both these comedy films. She added, “The world has been going through a tough time. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for the audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.