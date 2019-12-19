CAA Protests on Twitter Sees a ‘Rang De Basanti’ Reunion

Among the celebrities who have tweeted against the police attacks on students in Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), are actors Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor - who also featured in the 2006 Bollywood blockbuster, Rang De Basanti.

Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, revolved around 5 youngsters whose life and perceptions about their responsibilities to the country change as they make a documentary on India’s freedom fighters. They then go on to assassinate the corrupt Defence Minister of India for endangering the lives of Indian Air Force pilots.

Most of the actors from the ensemble of Rang De Basanti have tweeted about the ongoing CAA protests and condemned the state violence against students who are peacefully protesting against the implementation of CAA and NRC. This had a Twitter user sighting a Rang De Basanti reunion and asking Aamir Khan (who played Chandrashekhar Azad in the documentary that’s filmed in Rang De Basanti) to join in.