Confirmed: Ranbir and Shraddha in Luv Ranjan’s Next
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are set to star in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. The yet untitled project will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner Luv Films. It is expected to go on floors in 2020 and will hit theatres on 26 March 2021.
Earlier reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were to co-star in a Luv Ranjan directorial, with shooting expected to start by the end of 2019. The film was supposed to be a departure from the director’s usual romcoms and was to be an action-thriller. However, the film was later shelved allegedly due to creative differences between Ajay and the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director.
According to Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone has also been in talks with Luv Ranjan and will reportedly be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor as well. The publication quoted a source as saying, “Luv is planning another drama with the same cast, after Ajay told him he won’t be part of his other film that was announced. Luv already had Ranbir and DP’s dates for his film and this would have cost him a chance to get their dream pair again on screen. So he has started scripting another rom com, which like his other films, will be quirky and funny too. He will start the film around February next year, exactly when he was planning to start the other one. Ranbir and DP have okayed the concept and a verbal go ahead is already there.”
Ranbir Kapoor is also set to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, which is slated to release in May 2020. He will also feature alongside Vani Kapoor in gangster drama Shamshera, which is being directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead opposite Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which releases on 24 January 2020.
