Confirmed: Ranbir and Shraddha in Luv Ranjan’s Next

Earlier reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were to co-star in a Luv Ranjan directorial, with shooting expected to start by the end of 2019. The film was supposed to be a departure from the director’s usual romcoms and was to be an action-thriller. However, the film was later shelved allegedly due to creative differences between Ajay and the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director.

According to Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone has also been in talks with Luv Ranjan and will reportedly be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor as well. The publication quoted a source as saying, “Luv is planning another drama with the same cast, after Ajay told him he won’t be part of his other film that was announced. Luv already had Ranbir and DP’s dates for his film and this would have cost him a chance to get their dream pair again on screen. So he has started scripting another rom com, which like his other films, will be quirky and funny too. He will start the film around February next year, exactly when he was planning to start the other one. Ranbir and DP have okayed the concept and a verbal go ahead is already there.”