Rakul Preet Singh to Star Opposite Ayushmann in 'Doctor G'
The film is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.
Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in a campus comedy titled Doctor G, which will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Now, the production house Junglee Pictures took to Instagram to share that Rakul Preet Singh will play the female lead, Dr. Fatima, opposite Ayushmann. Doctor G marks Rakul and Ayushmann's first acting collaboration.
Rakul shared a story announcing the same.
Even Ayushmann welcomed her on board.
In her interview with Bombay Times Rakul said, “I’m excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with starring alongside Ayushmann. I readily agreed to be part of the film because the story is very interesting. It revolves around the medical profession and is set in a campus.”
Speaking about the movie Ayushmann had said in a statement, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is a unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh as well as ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts".
