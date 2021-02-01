Rakul Preet Singh to Star Opposite Ayushmann in 'Doctor G'

In her interview with Bombay Times Rakul said, “I’m excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with starring alongside Ayushmann. I readily agreed to be part of the film because the story is very interesting. It revolves around the medical profession and is set in a campus.”

Speaking about the movie Ayushmann had said in a statement, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is a unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh as well as ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts".

(With inputs from Bombay Times)