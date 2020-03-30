Rajkummar Rao Does His Bit for the Fight Against COVID-19

Over the last few days, several Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan have voluntarily done their bit to help the government fight the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Rajkummar Rao too added his donation to the relief work that needs to be done in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor tweeted that he has contributed to the Prime Minister’s relief fund, the Chief Minister’s relief fund and also to the Zomato Feeding India campaign to help feed the needy. “It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind,” read Rajkummar’s tweet