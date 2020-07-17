'Raat Akeli Hai' Trailer: Nawazuddin on a Dangerous Mission
The film releases on Netflix on 31 July.
On Thursday, 16 July, Netflix announced 17 films slated to release through July and August. Among them is Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte-starrer Raat Akeli Hai. The trailer for the movie has dropped, and it looks interesting.
Watch the trailer here:
The video opens with Nawazuddin aka Jatil investigating a murder of a powerful local politician in a small town of India. However, from the family to the guests, nobody is ready to divulge details of what actually happened that night. Radhika Apte plays the victim's wife, Shweta Tripathi his daughter, and everyone has a secret to hide.
As Jatil digs deeper into the case problems crop up for him and he gradually discovers that from the family to the police, most people are involved in the murder.
Honey Trehaan makes his directorial debut with Raat Akeli Hai, which also stars Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.
Talking about the film Honey Trehan said in a statement, “Crime thrillers have been one of my favourite genres of cinema, right from the early noir films of the 40s to Hitchcock’s ‘wrong man’ films and Agatha Christie’s whodunnits. I wanted to narrate a story that is grounded in the reality, while also honouring the classical features of a noir thriller and that is what Raat Akeli Hai is.”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the role of the protagonist Jatil yadav said,
“Raat Akeli Hai is the kind of story that immediately caught my attention. I play the role of the inspector who is investigating the murder of a powerful man. Jatil’s character has multiple layers. I’ve had an exciting association with Netflix and am thrilled that Raat Akeli Hai is another project with the streaming platform”.
Raat Akeli Hai releases on Netflix on 31 July.
