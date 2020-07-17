'Raat Akeli Hai' Trailer: Nawazuddin on a Dangerous Mission

The video opens with Nawazuddin aka Jatil investigating a murder of a powerful local politician in a small town of India. However, from the family to the guests, nobody is ready to divulge details of what actually happened that night. Radhika Apte plays the victim's wife, Shweta Tripathi his daughter, and everyone has a secret to hide.

As Jatil digs deeper into the case problems crop up for him and he gradually discovers that from the family to the police, most people are involved in the murder.