Aditi Rao Hydari On Working With Dulquer Salmaan In 'Hey Sinamika'
Aditi Rao Hydari on Hey Sinamika, Mani Ratnam, Brinda and her equation with Dulquer Salmaan.
After her back-to-back releases Maha Samudram and Ajeeb Daastaans in 2021, Aditi Rao Hydari, often known as Mani Ratnam's blue eyed girl is off to a powerful start to 2022 with her compelling performance in Hey Sinamika as Mouna. The Quint spoke with Aditi Rao Hydari about her evolution as a pan-Indian star switching between multiple languages.
"I respect the script, director and the actor. And I think I had the best teacher when I first started doing films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam. I think the first of those was Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai".Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi jokingly adds that she would mug her lines like she's mugging for an exam.
Speaking about starring in Hey Sinamika, Aditi says she feels lucky that she was chosen by renowned choreographer Brinda for her directorial debut and that one of the reasons she enjoyed playing Mouna is because of the navarasa rollercoaster she goes through. She adds that she enjoys being called the navarasa rani as she has a background in dance.
Talking about her equation with Dulquer Salmaan, the actor recalls how Dulquer teased her when she cried worrying that the shift of the shoot might get extended because she fumbled with her dialogue. Aditi jokingly adds that she wanted to kill him when he clicked pictures calling her a cry baby. Watch the video for more.
