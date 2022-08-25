R Balki’s 'Chup' Starring Dulquer Salmaan Gets a Release Date

Speaking of the same R Balki said "Chup is special for more than one reason. For me the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch!"

Duquer Salmaan also took to Twitter to share a snippet from the film.