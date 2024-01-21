'Privilege To Be Here': Alia Bhatt Honoured With Award In Saudi Arabia

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Joy Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Numerous photos and videos capturing her presence at the event surfaced on various social media platforms. Alia was honored with the prestigious Entertainment Makers Award during the ceremony.
At the event, Alia gave an acceptance speech. After receiving her trophy, she said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen."
Take a look at her from the event:
"It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies," she added.
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)