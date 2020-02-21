Donald Trump Tweets Cheering for ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’
US President Donald Trump on Friday, tweeted appreciating the Ayushmann Khurrana film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for its subject. He re-tweeted Peter Tatchell’s tweet about the film and wrote, “Great.” Tatchell is a British human rights campaigner and author, who is best known for his work for the LGBTQ social movements.
Sharing an article about the film, Peter wrote, “India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!”
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar is the story of two men who are fighting it out against society and their family to come to terms with their sexuality and relationship. The movie is garnering positive reactions across the board.
Donald Trump will pay a state visit to India on 24 and 25 February at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. Recently, he had scorned Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite asking how a foreign movie could get the honour. “We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?” Trump asked in disbelief at a packed re-election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
