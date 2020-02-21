Donald Trump Tweets Cheering for ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

Sharing an article about the film, Peter wrote, “India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar is the story of two men who are fighting it out against society and their family to come to terms with their sexuality and relationship. The movie is garnering positive reactions across the board.