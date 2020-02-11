Pooja Hegde to Star Opposite Salman in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’?
Pooja Hegde is all set to be the leading lady in Salman Khan’s upcoming Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, reported Mumbai Mirror. Hegde will be playing Salman’s love interest in the film. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on Eid 2021. Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji.
Pooja Hegde also worked with Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of Housefull 4. This will be Hegde’s second collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.
A source told Mumbai Mirror that Hegde’s character will be the “polar opposite” of Salman. She will hail from a small town, which is a kind of role that she has played in the past as well.
The report also added that Salman Khan is currently looking for another script to work on after Radhe.
On 10 January, Salman took to Twitter to announce his latest film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While other details are under wraps, with Housefull duo Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala as director and producer, respectively, the film is likely to be a comedy.
He had tweeted, “Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI .... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ...”
Salman was last seen reprising his role as cop Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, which hit theatres on 27 December. He is gearing up for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will release on Eid this year. The film is being directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Tamil actor Bharath.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
