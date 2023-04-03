Pinky Beauty Parlour Trailer: Akshay Singh Film On Dodgy Indian Beauty Standards

Pinky and Bulbul are two sisters who run a beauty parlour in Banaras. However, disaster strikes when a dead body is found in their parlour, leading to an investigation. As the case proceeds other secrets are unearthed about the colourful world of beauty parlours. However, our deep-seated obsession with fair skin is also brought to the fore.

The film stars Sulagna Panigrahi, Jogi Mallang, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Akshay Singh, Anupama Negi, Sangam Rai, Arpita Banerjee, Khusboo Gupta, Abhay Joshi in lead roles.

It is releasing on 14 April 2023.