Pinky Beauty Parlour Trailer: Akshay Singh Film On Dodgy Indian Beauty Standards
'Pinky Beauty Parlour' is slated to release in theatres on 14 April.
The trailer for Akshay Singh's directorial debut Pinky Beauty Parlour dropped on 3 April 2023. The film is produced by Akshikha Entertainment Production. The film had gained global acclaim like at the MAMI International Film Festival, International Film Festival of India (IFFI Goa), Melbourne Film Festival, HAWAII Honolulu Film Festival, Canada Ottawa Film Festival, Seattle Film festival and more.
Pinky and Bulbul are two sisters who run a beauty parlour in Banaras. However, disaster strikes when a dead body is found in their parlour, leading to an investigation. As the case proceeds other secrets are unearthed about the colourful world of beauty parlours. However, our deep-seated obsession with fair skin is also brought to the fore.
The film stars Sulagna Panigrahi, Jogi Mallang, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Akshay Singh, Anupama Negi, Sangam Rai, Arpita Banerjee, Khusboo Gupta, Abhay Joshi in lead roles.
It is releasing on 14 April 2023.
